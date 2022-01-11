SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. SYNNEX updated its Q1 guidance to $2.55-2.85 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $10.80-11.20 EPS.

SYNNEX stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.44. 10,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,327. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $80.36 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.48.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.88.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $135,564.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,655 shares of company stock worth $385,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 1,930.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SYNNEX by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 80,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

