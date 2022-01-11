SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.75-15.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.58 billion.SYNNEX also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.80-11.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $109.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.92 and its 200-day moving average is $114.48. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $80.36 and a 52-week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.40.

SNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.88.

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $135,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,655 shares of company stock valued at $385,089 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SYNNEX by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after buying an additional 80,957 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 1,930.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

