Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,810,841,000 after acquiring an additional 61,809 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,695,386,000 after buying an additional 65,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Synopsys by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,801,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,728,000 after acquiring an additional 147,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,333,000 after buying an additional 134,793 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNPS opened at $330.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $351.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.69 and a 52-week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 8,948 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $3,259,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 34,488 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.22, for a total value of $12,561,219.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,722 shares of company stock valued at $85,114,661 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.00.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

