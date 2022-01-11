Synovus Financial Corp Has $481,000 Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AAR were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 11.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AAR by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of AAR by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of AAR by 6.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.90 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.80.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). AAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIR. Vertical Research raised AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

