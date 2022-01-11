Synovus Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCR opened at $328.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $360.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.95 and a 200 day moving average of $326.89.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

