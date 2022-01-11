Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 2,267 Shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Security National Financial were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNFCA. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,969,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Security National Financial by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 70,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Security National Financial by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

SNFCA opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98. Security National Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.39%.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life insurance; Cemetery and Mortuary; and Mortgage. The Life insurance segment involves in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNFCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.