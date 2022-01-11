Synovus Financial Corp Sells 443 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 302.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,585,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,129,000 after buying an additional 3,447,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,231,000 after buying an additional 2,968,859 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,515.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,177,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,820,000 after buying an additional 3,120,453 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,846,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,150,000 after buying an additional 43,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,707,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,664 shares during the period.

VONG stock opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.62. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $80.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

