Synovus Financial Corp Sells 621 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.41.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

