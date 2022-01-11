Synovus Financial Corp Takes $374,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total transaction of $241,566.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $725,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,285 shares of company stock worth $36,948,180. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $192.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.67 and a 12-month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.66.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

