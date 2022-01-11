Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Receives GBX 596.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 596.43 ($8.10).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.47) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.47) to GBX 510 ($6.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.18) target price on shares of Synthomer in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

SYNT stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 395 ($5.36). The company had a trading volume of 552,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,784. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.77. Synthomer has a 52-week low of GBX 380.36 ($5.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 570.50 ($7.74). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 450.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 490.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87.

In other Synthomer news, insider Alexander G. Catto purchased 35,000 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 386 ($5.24) per share, with a total value of £135,100 ($183,385.37). Also, insider Roberto Gualdoni purchased 20,000 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £81,000 ($109,949.78). Insiders purchased a total of 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,402,000 over the last ninety days.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

