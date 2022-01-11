Syscoin (SYS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $29.39 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $633.39 million and approximately $29.39 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002372 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.39 or 0.00308684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008824 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000843 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 627,472,186 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

