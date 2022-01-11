Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 13,214 Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,235,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,115,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,248,000 after purchasing an additional 36,796 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

NYSE:RCL traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $79.95. The stock had a trading volume of 28,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,875. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.65. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $64.20 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.15.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

