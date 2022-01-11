Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Has $41.59 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $41,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 30,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $303.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,318. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

