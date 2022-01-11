Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,918 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Devon Energy by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 133,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 106.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 26,539 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 674,028 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after purchasing an additional 76,574 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 183.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. Benchmark raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist increased their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.68.

DVN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.31. 134,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,258,922. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.05. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $49.75.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.