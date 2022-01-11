Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 2,043 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,043 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,833 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,024,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $604,911,000 after acquiring an additional 600,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 927,311 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $133,375,000 after acquiring an additional 560,011 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $440,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $451,735.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock worth $3,684,870. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.26. 16,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,011. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.94 and a 200 day moving average of $137.35.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.20.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.