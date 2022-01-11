Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Takes Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 26.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 190,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 52,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 576.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 197,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 168,001 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 26,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,937. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLOK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.