Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Takes Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,709 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 36.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 47,657 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,881,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $35,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,578 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWTR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.33. 187,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,347,383. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.95 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TWTR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

