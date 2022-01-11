T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank reduced its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TROW. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.1% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,192,000 after buying an additional 230,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after buying an additional 436,234 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 240.2% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $189.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.45 and its 200-day moving average is $205.92. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.40 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TROW. BMO Capital Markets raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $166.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.43.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

