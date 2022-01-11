Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $190.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $142.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.39. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $138.19 and a 52-week high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,778,000 after acquiring an additional 20,148 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $3,107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

