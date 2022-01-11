Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Upgraded by KeyCorp to Overweight

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) was upgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $185.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.29.

TTWO traded up $4.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $138.19 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.76 and its 200-day moving average is $168.39.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,733,000 after buying an additional 432,685 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,270.0% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 50,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

