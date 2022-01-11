TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.26.
TAL Education Group stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $90.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
