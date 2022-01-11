TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.26.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL Education Group stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $90.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 367.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 151.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.