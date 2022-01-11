Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Position Boosted by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 494,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,653 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.60% of Talos Energy worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 177.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 15,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2,305.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $45,364.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock worth $91,787,376. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.99.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $290.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

