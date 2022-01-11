Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Up 10.6%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s share price was up 10.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44. Approximately 29,997 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,269,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TALO shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a market cap of $926.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $290.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Talos Energy news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $45,364.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock worth $91,787,376 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,332,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Talos Energy by 169.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after buying an additional 1,196,009 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Talos Energy in the third quarter worth about $12,889,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,716,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 40.7% during the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,022,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 584,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico.

