Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $698.88

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 698.88 ($9.49) and traded as low as GBX 690.80 ($9.38). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 695.40 ($9.44), with a volume of 3,799,532 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on TATE shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.90) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 659.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 698.88. The firm has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.65%.

About Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

