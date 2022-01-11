Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 176.40 ($2.39). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 172.95 ($2.35), with a volume of 8,623,144 shares traded.

TW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.65) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 205 ($2.78) to GBX 195 ($2.65) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.65) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.92) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.85) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Wimpey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 202.63 ($2.75).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £6.09 billion and a PE ratio of 13.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 164.02.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Scilla Grimble acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.32) per share, for a total transaction of £25,650 ($34,817.43).

About Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.