TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 27,706 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,531 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 27,706 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $26,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 476.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,357,000 after purchasing an additional 326,267 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,399,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in General Motors by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.35.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.15. General Motors has a one year low of $42.63 and a one year high of $67.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.