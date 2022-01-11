TD Asset Management Inc. Has $20.90 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $20,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in AutoZone by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,713,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,525 shares of company stock worth $20,958,078. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,004.59.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,012.66 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,111.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,110.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,936.27 and a 200 day moving average of $1,735.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

