TD Asset Management Inc. Has $23.39 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $23,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON in the third quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in AON by 286.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $282.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $200.65 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.82.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.56.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

