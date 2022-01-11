TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,582 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $24,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.88.

NYSE:APD opened at $295.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.