TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 978 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $28,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,618,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total value of $1,619,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total value of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,888 shares of company stock valued at $15,991,884. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 price target (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $711.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $709.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $642.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $419.80 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.