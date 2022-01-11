Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 25,791 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.5% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $94,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $41,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $387.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $397.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $404.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.63.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.