Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,446 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $57,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 24.8% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 916.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $327.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.47 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.89.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

