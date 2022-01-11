Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,934 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 58,943 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Adobe were worth $114,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth $217,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 11.2% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $237,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,902,000 after acquiring an additional 9,886 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 16.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $525.83 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $620.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $621.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $250.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.56.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

