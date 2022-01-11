Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $69,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSS opened at $364.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.79 and a fifty-two week high of $413.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $395.11 and its 200 day moving average is $372.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.24.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

