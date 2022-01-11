Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post sales of $3.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.61 billion and the lowest is $2.84 billion. Teck Resources posted sales of $1.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full-year sales of $10.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.30 billion to $11.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.37.

Shares of TECK traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,028,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,292. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $25.38. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $32.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 305.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after purchasing an additional 808,971 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 57.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,475,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,985,000 after purchasing an additional 541,090 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 51.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

