Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.00

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$40.00 and last traded at C$39.59, with a volume of 304482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.52.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TECK.B. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.12.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.31.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.