TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.64. TELA Bio has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $182.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.66.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $52,546.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 47,038 shares of company stock valued at $583,283 in the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in TELA Bio by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at about $346,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

