Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $76.14

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.14 and last traded at $82.18, with a volume of 5672704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.18.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,883 shares of company stock worth $3,419,233. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 212,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,964,000 after buying an additional 73,436 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 27.2% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 166.7% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 14.5% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 184,548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

