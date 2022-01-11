Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

NYSE:TEO opened at $5.03 on Friday. Telecom Argentina has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Telecom Argentina had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $990.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Telecom Argentina will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEO. Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,441 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 8,845.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,005,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 994,727 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 271.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 985,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 720,138 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 1,227.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 557,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Telecom Argentina by 3,359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 391,628 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

