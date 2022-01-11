Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Templeton Global Income Fund has increased its dividend by 6.7% over the last three years.

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.42. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,494,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.11% of Templeton Global Income Fund worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 43.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

