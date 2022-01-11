Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Position Increased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tenneco by 38.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Tenneco during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Tenneco during the third quarter valued at about $705,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Tenneco during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Tenneco by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.