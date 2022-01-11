Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Short Interest Update

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 833,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

TEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Tenneco in the third quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Tenneco in the third quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tenneco by 218.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Tenneco by 30.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

TEN opened at $12.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Tenneco has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.