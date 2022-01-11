Ternium (NYSE:TX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

TX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a market perform rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ternium from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ternium in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ternium currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.41.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $46.40 on Friday. Ternium has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ternium will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 1,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

