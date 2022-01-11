Tether Gold Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.88 Million (XAUT)

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One Tether Gold coin can currently be bought for $1,824.92 or 0.04273611 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $192.62 million and $2.88 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tether Gold alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00062729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005938 BTC.

About Tether Gold

Tether Gold (CRYPTO:XAUT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to . Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.