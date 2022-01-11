Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 418,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other news, CFO Julie L. Anderson bought 4,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.41 per share, for a total transaction of $241,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 16,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,402.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,577 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI opened at $65.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.49. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $54.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.83.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.28.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.