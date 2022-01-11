Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $187.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $220.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.30.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $182.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.08. The stock has a market cap of $168.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

