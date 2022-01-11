Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.41 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a research note issued on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.42. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

TXRH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $88.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.45 and its 200-day moving average is $91.32. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,259 shares of company stock valued at $388,291 in the last three months. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.