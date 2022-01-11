TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Stock Price Up 0.4%

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $104.50 and last traded at $102.79. Approximately 263,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 148,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.34.

TFII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on TFI International in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.68.

Get TFI International alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in TFI International by 4,259.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,681,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,992,000 after buying an additional 1,643,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TFI International by 70.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 35,839 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth about $694,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TFI International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.