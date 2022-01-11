Tfo Tdc LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Tfo Tdc LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.85. The stock had a trading volume of 121,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,327. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $64.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.07.

