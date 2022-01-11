Tfo Tdc LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Tfo Tdc LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,746,000 after buying an additional 2,303,689 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,062,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,979,000 after purchasing an additional 604,234 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7,548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 598,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,553,000 after purchasing an additional 590,588 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,078,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,842,000 after purchasing an additional 549,704 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.08. The company had a trading volume of 72,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,813,503. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.24. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $89.97 and a one year high of $107.46.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

